REMINDER: Kent Kid’s Art Day has been a springtime tradition for over 35 years in Kent, and this year the annual event – with safety in mind – will include a Drive-through pick up event this Saturday, Mar. 13, 2021.
Families can pick up kits at a drive-through event from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Kent Commons this Saturday.
Here are more details:
- Get your kit!
They’ve invited four of their most popular artists to create five project kits that kids can take home and build on their own time. From Paper pulp art, to simple embroidery and more. There are ideas to appeal to a variety of mini makers. Each project kit is just $5. Registration for each project is currently available here: https://webreg.kentwa.
gov/Activities/ ActivitiesDetails.asp?aid=42. It will remain open until midnight on March 10. Each artist is providing 12 kits so order soon before they sell out.
- Pick it up (and stay for some downtown Fun!)
Since you'll be downtown, have some fun and enjoy lunch or a snack at one of our amazing downtown restaurants. Browse family friendly shops like Retro Emporium, Rusty Raven, Page Turner Books, Moore Than Rocks, Kent Teachings and Toys, or search for treasures at the Seattle Children's Bargain Boutique. Download a shop local card from our the Kent DownTown Partnership to enjoy downtown discounts and specials!Bakery, coffee or lunch can be found at favorites as Sweet Themes or Wild Wheat Bakery, Feast & Foliage and the ever popular Maggie's on Meeker. and more!
- Create Your art!
Complete instructions will be provided in each kit and a video link to an online tutorial will be available on the Kids’ Arts Day website. We especially love the Tube Critters pictured here:
Kid’s can’t help but enjoy the whimsy!
4. Display your Art Down Town!
What’s more fun than seeing your creation displayed for all to admire? The KDP will publicly display kid’s creations from Kent Kid’s Art Day in a variety of locations in Downtown Kent.
Simply bring your masterpiece to the KDP offices M-F 10:00am-3:00pm (Please call ahead to ensure that someone is available (253)813-6976).
You can also participate virtually by uploading a photo to the KDP Instagram using the #KidsArtDowntown. We can’t wait to see Kent kids’ talents shine!
