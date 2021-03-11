REMINDER : Kent Kid’s Art Day has been a springtime tradition for over 35 years in Kent, and this year the annual event – with safety in mind – will include a Drive-through pick up event this Saturday, Mar. 13, 2021.

Families can pick up kits at a drive-through event from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Kent Commons this Saturday.

Here are more details:

Kid’s can’t help but enjoy the whimsy!

4. Display your Art Down Town!

What’s more fun than seeing your creation displayed for all to admire? The KDP will publicly display kid’s creations from Kent Kid’s Art Day in a variety of locations in Downtown Kent.

Simply bring your masterpiece to the KDP offices M-F 10:00am-3:00pm (Please call ahead to ensure that someone is available (253)813-6976).

You can also participate virtually by uploading a photo to the KDP Instagram using the #KidsArtDowntown. We can’t wait to see Kent kids’ talents shine!

Thank you Kent Community Foundation for helping to make this year’s event possible!