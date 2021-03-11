The Kent Lions Club will suspend its Farmers Market for the 2021 season, the organization announced this week.

This is in addition to the non-profit’s decision to also cancel the 2021 Kent Cornucopia Days.

“Continuing regulations and our location have made it a struggle to keep the market operating smoothly and safely,” the Lions Club said in a statement.

This open air farmers market is usually held every Saturday in Downtown Kent from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Kent’s Town Square Plaza park downtown next to the Kent Library.

“We encourage you to support our vendors at other local farmers markets in the area, including the Federal Way Farmers Market each Saturday beginning in May and the Auburn International Farmers Market each Sunday beginning in June.”

“Please also continue to support downtown Kent businesses during this time, including attending the 1st Ave Inside OUT Open Air Dining & Marketplace during July and August.

“We wish you all the best and hope to see you in 2022.”