This past week, the Kent Cornucopia event leadership – including a quorum of Kent Lions board members – voted to cancel Kent Cornucopia Days for summer 2021.

Kent Cornucopia Days is an annual Seafair-sanctioned Festival/Street Fair held in downtown Kent & surrounding areas. This is a community service project of the Kent Lions & Foundation and is completely run by volunteers, and helps raise funds for over 250 charitable organizations. This historic festival is usually held in July, and has roots going back to the 1890s when the event was known as the “Lettuce Festival.”

“With the many unknowns for the upcoming spring and summer, we did not feel it was in the best interest of the club or our community to proceed with an event this year,” the non-profit service club said.

“We are sad to cancel for a second year in a row, but hope that Kent Cornucopia 2022 will be better than ever and be safe for all. Thank you as always to the groups, including past sponsors, and to the community for their support of this Kent Lions Club annual event.”

Organizers hope to begin planning in Fall 2021 for Kent Cornucopia 2022, including the hunt for more sponsors that can bring our event back better than ever in July 2022.

“Look for us July 2022!”