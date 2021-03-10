The City of Kent is partnering with ‘Do the Right Thing,’ a non-profit organization that’s running their 7th Annual March Diaper and Wipe drive.

Diaper expenses are an obstacle for 1 in 3 caregivers because they aren’t covered by assistance programs such as SNAP and WIC, so if you are able to contribute to this cause by donating, it will go a long way to help Kent families.

Here’s where you can donate:

📍 Kent Station

📅 March 13

👶 12 – 3 PM

📍 Kent City Hall

📅 March 19

👶 8 AM – 12 PM

📍 ShoWare Center

📅 March 21

👶 10 AM – 12 PM

There’s also an ongoing diaper drop off at Johnny Rockets at Kent Station through March 30, and customers will receive a 10% discount for donating.

They will be collecting diapers preemie-size 6 along with pullups and baby wipes.

“We hope you are able to contribute to this great cause and help the families in our community!”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/201637501739433/

#WeAreKent