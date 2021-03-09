UPDATE Mar. 9. 2021 : Lillian Ellis, 14, has been FOUND:

UPDATE March 9, 4:30PM – She was found safe in Kent and has been reunited her her family. Thank you for everyone who assisted by sharing the post and looking for her. https://t.co/VMJjqf8wUH — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) March 10, 2021

PREVIOUSLY :

Tukwila Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Lillian Ellis (aka Lily):

Lilly was last seen the evening of March 5, 2021 between 7 – 7:30 p.m. at a bus stop in the 100 block of Andover Park W. (map below).

At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a royal blue windbreaker, dark wash blue jeans with holes in the knees and white Nike Airforce sneakers.

She is 5’1” tall with dark brown hair with some blue color in it and hazel eyes.

If you see her, please call 911 and reference Tukwila PD case #21-1155.