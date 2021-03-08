[Compiled by Gene Achziger]
They are often referred to as off-year elections, but there is nothing off about them. They are some of the most hands-on elected positions we have, affecting — among other things — our schools, our roads, even our water.
Got a better idea for schools? Sick of your city councilmember? Just want to get involved? Whatever your motivation, below is a list of details for open positions, contact information, and the current officeholders. Not all incumbents will be running again.
And it is not too early to get started. Filing for office will take place May 17-21; learn more here.
Elections will be held:
-
- Primary Election will be on Aug. 3, 2021
- General Election will be on Nov. 2, 2021
King County Elections expects to have its 2021 Candidates Manual published by Feb. 28; more info here.
And remember, once you declare yourself a candidate – even if it is before the filing date — you must register with the Public Disclosure Commission: https://www.pdc.wa.gov/
Below are the seats up for election, including positions/names of current incumbents:
King County Executive
King County Chinook Building
401 5th Ave Suite 800, Seattle, WA 98104
[email protected]
(206) 263-9600
-
- Four-year term
- Compensation: $248,147
- Position up for election Nov. 2, 2021: Dow Constantine
King County Council
516 Third Ave, Room 1200, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 477-1000
Email: [email protected]
-
- Four-year terms
- Meets: First, second, third and fourth Tuesdays
- Compensation: $163,394
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021:
- King County Council District 5: Dave Upthegrove
Port of Seattle
2711 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 787-3000
portseattle.org
-
- Four-year terms
- Meets: Second and fourth Tuesdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021:
- Port of Seattle Position 1: Ryan Calkins
- Port of Seattle Position 3: Stephanie Bowman
- Port of Seattle Position 5: Peter Steinbrueck
City of Kent Mayor
220 Fourth Ave S., Kent, WA 98032
(253) 856-5700
kentwa.gov
-
- Four-year term
- Compensation: $160,044
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021: Dana Ralph
Kent City Council
220 Fourth Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 856-5712
kentwa.gov
-
- Four-year terms
- Meets: Generally, first and third Tuesdays
- Compensation: $16,344
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Kent City Council Position 2: Satwinder Kaur
- Kent City Council Position 4: Toni Troutner
- Kent City Council Position 6: Brenda Fincher
Kent School District
12033 SE 256th St., Kent, WA 98030
(253) 373-7000
kent.k12.wa.us
-
- Four-year terms
- Meets: Second and fourth Wednesdays
- Compensation: $50 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Kent School Board District 1: Joseph Bento (two-year term)
- Kent School Board District 4: Denise Daniels
- Kent School Board District 5: Maya Vengadasalam
Federal Way School District
Educational Service Center (ESC)
33330 8th Ave S., Federal Way, WA, 98003
(253) 945-2000
fwps.org
-
- Four-year terms
- Meets: Second and fourth Tuesdays
- Compensation: $50 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Federal Way School Board District 1: Geoffery McAnalloy
- Federal Way School Board District 4: Trudy Davis
Lakehaven Water and Sewer District
31627 1st Ave S., Federal Way, WA 98003
(253) 941-1516
lakehaven.org
-
- Six-year terms
- Meets: Second and fourth Thursdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Lakehaven Water and Sewer District Position 3: Peter Sanchez
- Lakehaven Water and Sewer District Position 4: Laura Belvin
- Lakehaven Water and Sewer District Position 5: Ron Nowicki
Highline Water District
23828 30th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
(206) 824-0375
highlinewater.org
-
- Six-year terms
- Meets: First and third Wednesdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Highline Water District Position 3: Kathleen Quong-Vermeire
- Highline Water District Position 5: Vince Koester
Lake Meridian Water District 111
27224 144th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98042
(253) 631-3770
lakemeridianwater.com
-
- Six-year terms
- Meets: Second and fourth Thursdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Lake Meridian Water District 111, Position 3: Gary Cline
Soos Creek Water and Sewer District
14616 SE 192nd St., Renton, WA 98058
(253) 630-9900
sooscreek.com
-
- Six-year terms
- Meets: First, third and fourth Wednesdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Soos Creek Water and Sewer District, Position 4: Darold R. Stroud
- Soos Creek Water and Sewer District, Position 5: Alice R. Marshall
Midway Sewer District
3030 S 240th St., Kent, WA 98032
(206) 824-4960
midwaysewer.org
-
- Six-year terms
- Meets: Second and fourth Wednesdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Midway Sewer District Position 2: Jack Hendrickson
- Midway Sewer District Position 3: George Landon
King County Public Hospital District 1 (Valley Medical Center)
400 S 43rd St,. Renton, WA 98058
(425) 228-3450
Valleymed.org
-
- Six-year terms
- Meets: First Mondays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- King County Public Hospital District 1, Position 2: Jim Griggs
- King County Public Hospital District 1, Position 4: Lawton Montgomery
