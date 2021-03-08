[Compiled by Gene Achziger]

They are often referred to as off-year elections, but there is nothing off about them. They are some of the most hands-on elected positions we have, affecting — among other things — our schools, our roads, even our water.

Got a better idea for schools? Sick of your city councilmember? Just want to get involved? Whatever your motivation, below is a list of details for open positions, contact information, and the current officeholders. Not all incumbents will be running again.

And it is not too early to get started. Filing for office will take place May 17-21; learn more here.

Elections will be held:

    • Primary Election will be on Aug. 3, 2021
    • General Election will be on Nov. 2, 2021

King County Elections expects to have its 2021 Candidates Manual published by Feb. 28; more info here.

And remember, once you declare yourself a candidate – even if it is before the filing date — you must register with the Public Disclosure Commission: https://www.pdc.wa.gov/

Below are the seats up for election, including positions/names of current incumbents:

King County Executive
King County Chinook Building
401 5th Ave Suite 800, Seattle, WA 98104
[email protected]
(206) 263-9600

    • Four-year term
    • Compensation: $248,147
    • Position up for election Nov. 2, 2021: Dow Constantine

King County Council
516 Third Ave, Room 1200, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 477-1000

Email: [email protected]

    • Four-year terms
    • Meets: First, second, third and fourth Tuesdays
    • Compensation: $163,394
    • Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021:
      • King County Council District 5: Dave Upthegrove

Port of Seattle
2711 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 787-3000​

portseattle.org

    • Four-year terms
    • Meets: Second and fourth Tuesdays
    • Compensation: $128 per diem
    • Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021:
      • Port of Seattle Position 1: Ryan Calkins
      • Port of Seattle Position 3: Stephanie Bowman
      • Port of Seattle Position 5: Peter Steinbrueck

City of Kent Mayor
220 Fourth Ave S., Kent, WA 98032
(253) 856-5700

kentwa.gov

    • Four-year term
    • Compensation: $160,044
    • Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021: Dana Ralph

Kent City Council
220 Fourth Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 856-5712

kentwa.gov

    • Four-year terms
    • Meets: Generally, first and third Tuesdays
    • Compensation: $16,344
    • Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
      • Kent City Council Position 2: Satwinder Kaur
      • Kent City Council Position 4: Toni Troutner
      • Kent City Council Position 6: Brenda Fincher

Kent School District
12033 SE 256th St., Kent, WA 98030
(253) 373-7000

kent.k12.wa.us

    • Four-year terms
    • Meets: Second and fourth Wednesdays
    • Compensation: $50 per diem
    • Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
      • Kent School Board District 1: Joseph Bento (two-year term)
      • Kent School Board District 4: Denise Daniels
      • Kent School Board District 5: Maya Vengadasalam

Federal Way School District
Educational Service Center (ESC)  33330 8th Ave S., Federal Way, WA, 98003
(253) 945-2000

fwps.org

    • Four-year terms
    • Meets: Second and fourth Tuesdays
    • Compensation: $50 per diem
    • Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
      • Federal Way School Board District 1: Geoffery McAnalloy
      • Federal Way School Board District 4: Trudy Davis

Lakehaven Water and Sewer District
31627 1st Ave S., Federal Way, WA 98003
(253) 941-1516

lakehaven.org

    • Six-year terms
    • Meets: Second and fourth Thursdays
    • Compensation: $128 per diem
    • Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
      • Lakehaven Water and Sewer District Position 3: Peter Sanchez
      • Lakehaven Water and Sewer District Position 4: Laura Belvin
      • Lakehaven Water and Sewer District Position 5: Ron Nowicki

Highline Water District
23828 30th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
(206) 824-0375

highlinewater.org

    • Six-year terms
    • Meets: First and third Wednesdays
    • Compensation: $128 per diem
    • Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
      • Highline Water District Position 3: Kathleen Quong-Vermeire
      • Highline Water District Position 5: Vince Koester

Lake Meridian Water District 111
27224 144th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98042
(253) 631-3770

lakemeridianwater.com

    • Six-year terms
    • Meets: Second and fourth Thursdays
    • Compensation: $128 per diem
    • Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
      • Lake Meridian Water District 111, Position 3: Gary Cline

Soos Creek Water and Sewer District
14616 SE 192nd St., Renton, WA 98058
(253) 630-9900

sooscreek.com

    • Six-year terms
    • Meets: First, third and fourth Wednesdays
    • Compensation: $128 per diem
    • Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
      • Soos Creek Water and Sewer District, Position 4: Darold R. Stroud
      • Soos Creek Water and Sewer District, Position 5: Alice R. Marshall

Midway Sewer District
3030 S 240th St., Kent, WA 98032
(206) 824-4960

midwaysewer.org

    • Six-year terms
    • Meets: Second and fourth Wednesdays
    • Compensation: $128 per diem
    • Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
      • Midway Sewer District Position 2: Jack Hendrickson
      • Midway Sewer District Position 3: George Landon

King County Public Hospital District 1 (Valley Medical Center)
400 S 43rd St,. Renton, WA 98058
(425) 228-3450

Valleymed.org

    • Six-year terms
    • Meets: First Mondays
    • Compensation: $128 per diem
    • Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
      • King County Public Hospital District 1, Position 2: Jim Griggs
      • King County Public Hospital District 1, Position 4: Lawton Montgomery