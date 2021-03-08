[Compiled by Gene Achziger]

They are often referred to as off-year elections, but there is nothing off about them. They are some of the most hands-on elected positions we have, affecting — among other things — our schools, our roads, even our water.

Got a better idea for schools? Sick of your city councilmember? Just want to get involved? Whatever your motivation, below is a list of details for open positions, contact information, and the current officeholders. Not all incumbents will be running again.

And it is not too early to get started. Filing for office will take place May 17-21; learn more here.

Elections will be held:

Primary Election will be on Aug. 3, 2021 General Election will be on Nov. 2, 2021



King County Elections expects to have its 2021 Candidates Manual published by Feb. 28; more info here.

And remember, once you declare yourself a candidate – even if it is before the filing date — you must register with the Public Disclosure Commission: https://www.pdc.wa.gov/

Below are the seats up for election, including positions/names of current incumbents:

King County Executive

King County Chinook Building

401 5th Ave Suite 800, Seattle, WA 98104

[email protected]

(206) 263-9600

Four-year term Compensation: $248,147 Position up for election Nov. 2, 2021: Dow Constantine



King County Council

516 Third Ave, Room 1200, Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 477-1000

Four-year terms Meets: First, second, third and fourth Tuesdays Compensation: $163,394 Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021: King County Council District 5: Dave Upthegrove



Port of Seattle

2711 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98121

(206) 787-3000​

Four-year terms Meets: Second and fourth Tuesdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021: Port of Seattle Position 1: Ryan Calkins Port of Seattle Position 3: Stephanie Bowman Port of Seattle Position 5: Peter Steinbrueck



City of Kent Mayor

220 Fourth Ave S., Kent, WA 98032

(253) 856-5700

Four-year term Compensation: $160,044 Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021: Dana Ralph



Kent City Council

220 Fourth Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 856-5712

Four-year terms Meets: Generally, first and third Tuesdays Compensation: $16,344 Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Kent City Council Position 2: Satwinder Kaur Kent City Council Position 4: Toni Troutner Kent City Council Position 6: Brenda Fincher



Kent School District

12033 SE 256th St., Kent, WA 98030

(253) 373-7000

Four-year terms Meets: Second and fourth Wednesdays Compensation: $50 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Kent School Board District 1: Joseph Bento (two-year term) Kent School Board District 4: Denise Daniels Kent School Board District 5: Maya Vengadasalam



Federal Way School District

Educational Service Center (ESC) 33330 8th Ave S., Federal Way, WA, 98003

(253) 945-2000

Four-year terms Meets: Second and fourth Tuesdays Compensation: $50 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Federal Way School Board District 1: Geoffery McAnalloy Federal Way School Board District 4: Trudy Davis



Lakehaven Water and Sewer District

31627 1st Ave S., Federal Way, WA 98003

(253) 941-1516

Six-year terms Meets: Second and fourth Thursdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Lakehaven Water and Sewer District Position 3: Peter Sanchez Lakehaven Water and Sewer District Position 4: Laura Belvin Lakehaven Water and Sewer District Position 5: Ron Nowicki



Highline Water District

23828 30th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

(206) 824-0375

Six-year terms Meets: First and third Wednesdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Highline Water District Position 3: Kathleen Quong-Vermeire Highline Water District Position 5: Vince Koester



Lake Meridian Water District 111

27224 144th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98042

(253) 631-3770

Six-year terms Meets: Second and fourth Thursdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Lake Meridian Water District 111, Position 3: Gary Cline



Soos Creek Water and Sewer District

14616 SE 192nd St., Renton, WA 98058

(253) 630-9900

Six-year terms Meets: First, third and fourth Wednesdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Soos Creek Water and Sewer District, Position 4: Darold R. Stroud Soos Creek Water and Sewer District, Position 5: Alice R. Marshall



Midway Sewer District

3030 S 240th St., Kent, WA 98032

(206) 824-4960

Six-year terms Meets: Second and fourth Wednesdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Midway Sewer District Position 2: Jack Hendrickson Midway Sewer District Position 3: George Landon



King County Public Hospital District 1 (Valley Medical Center)

400 S 43rd St,. Renton, WA 98058

(425) 228-3450