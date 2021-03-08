The Kent Police Department will be hosting a virtual Block Watch 101 class on Wednesday, Mar. 24, 20201, from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

“This a great opportunity to learn about why and how to start a Neighborhood Block Watch or revive an old one!”

Kent PD’s Neighborhood Response Team Officers and Community Education Coordinators will talk about crime trends and prevention and there will be time for Q & A.

To register or have questions, please email to Stacy Judd at [email protected].

Organizers will send the Zoom link on Tuesday, Mar. 23 to those who have registered.