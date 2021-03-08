Kent Mayor Dana Ralph will be presenting her 2021 ‘State of the City’ address online on Monday, March 22, 2021, starting at 7 p.m.

The premiere can be seen on the City of Kent’s Facebook page, KentTV21’s YouTube channel or on TV at KentTV21 Comcast broadcast.

The State of the City Address is a customary speech that the mayor of a city gives each year to celebrate the community, reflect on accomplishments, recognize areas for improvement and talk about our direction moving forward.

Viewers can also register for a chance to win a free City of Kent gift box, with goodies from the city, Starbucks, Oberto, Kent Station, Manini’s and Agave Cocina & Cantina.

“It’s been quite a year, and you won’t want to miss this important update. I hope you’re able to tune in!” Mayor Ralph said.

As we previously reported, last week Mayor Ralph announced that she’s running for re-election at a Kent Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

To register, or for more information, click here.