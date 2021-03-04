The Seattle Thunderbirds announced that four of their games in March of the 2020-21 regular season will be broadcast on television.

The four games will be broadcast on JOEtv Channel 22/Cable 110, and will include three games against the Portland Winterhawks from accesso ShoWare Center, and one game in Spokane against the Chiefs.

The first game on the March broadcast schedule will be Saturday, March 20, at 5:05 p.m. against the Winterhawks at accesso ShoWare Center.

“We are very happy to continue our relationship with JOEtv,” said Colin Campbell, T-Birds Vice President. “This is a very unique season for us and we are thankful for our partnership with JOEtv to be able to give our fans the opportunity to see our games. We look forward to announcing the games in April and May that will be broadcast on JOEtv.”

The T-Birds announced their 2020-21 schedule on Feb. 24. The schedule for this season consists of 24 games against the U.S. Division. Due to Covid-19 protocols fans will not be allowed at games and the JOEtv broadcasts will provide a great opportunity for fans to see T-Birds games.

The T-Birds will announce games in April and May that will also be broadcast at a later date.