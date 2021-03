Calling all gardeners – registration for the Kent Community Garden opens on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The garden’s seasonal organic garden yields healthy, fresh produce and crops while providing a sense of community to its gardeners.

Registrations are available via phone. Please call (253) 856-5100 to register for your spot.

Visit the Kent Community Garden page for details and to fill out your registration form.

For more information, contact Rachel Gilbert at [email protected].