REMINDER : King County Public Health Director Patty Hayes and four members of the King County Council will be holding a virtual town hall tonight – Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – to discuss the county’s vaccine distribution efforts, COVID response, and other key issues in front of the council in 2021.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and will be livestreamed on the King County Council Facebook page. Councilmembers will be accepting questions from the community during the event as well as in advance.

The event is headed by King County Councilmembers Rod Dembowski, Jeanne Kohl-Welles, Joe McDermott, and Girmay Zahilay, and will tackle vaccination efforts, COVID response, and a look at what big issues and ideas are in front of the council in 2021.

Please visit www.kingcounty.gov/townhall for more details.

