The Kent School District this week announced Mar. 22, 2021 as a tentative start date for PreK, kindergarten, first grade and limited in-person services for students with an active Individual Education Plan to start in-person learning.

Here’s the announcement the district posted on Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021:

Dear KSD Families,

While we have been actively negotiating with our labor partners details of our safe return to in-person learning plan, our community’s COVID activity levels have continued to decline. The eligibility and hope for enough supply for educators to be vaccinated are still three or more weeks away. Yet, we are pleased to report we are closer than ever on mutual agreements for a phased-in safe return for our students.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, all team KSD members have remained committed to our shared goal for a safe return to in-person learning. I am pleased to share that we have identified a tentative start date for hybrid learning for PreK, kindergarten, first grade, and limited in-person services for students with an active Individual Education Plan (IEP) to start in-person learning on March 22.

Bargaining teams are continuing to negotiate details of the elementary in-person and remote learning plan such schedules. We know families need schedule information to make an informed decision before opting into in-person learning or choosing to stay in remote learning. We are working together with labor partners to keep bell times for in-person instruction aligned with start times for remote learning. However, we must account for the impact that transportation and in-person health and safety protocols will have on in-person learning schedules. As soon as we have schedule information, we will share it with families, and we will provide a clear, detailed process for families to make a final decision for their learning model. We recognize this timeline is a disappointment for students who are looking forward to returning to school in person. We also acknowledge that there are many questions that all families still have, and we will be providing more details in the coming days and weeks.

We have submitted our application to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) for federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) 2 Emergency Relief Funds. These funds can be used through September 2023 to address learning loss due to COVID-19, prepare schools for reopening, COVID-19 testing, and repair and upgrade projects to improve air quality in KSD buildings. A copy of our application submitted on March 1, 2020, can be found on our website.

To ensure you receive important information you need to know for in-person learning transitions, please make sure your contact information is up to date through Skyward Family Access. If you would like to receive text messages, please click this link for more details. Please also continue to visit our website regularly, check your emails, voicemail, and mobile app for news, resources, and information.

The safety of our students, staff, and families, along with our focus on teaching and learning, has been and will continue to be our priority. Please continue reaching out to your school if your student needs support academically or emotionally. Please stay safe and stay healthy.

In partnership and service,

Dr. Calvin J. Watts

Superintendent