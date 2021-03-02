Our friends at Feet First want YOU to find a way to march during the month of March, 2021:
Hi Kent Walkers of all ages,
Feet First wants to encourage you to:
KEEP WALKING THROUGH WINTER!
Each month over the winter, Feet First features a different walk in or close to Kent. You can enjoy these walks any day you wish to go, in your own time.
CINDY & JANICE ARE OUR MARCH FEET FIRST WALKERS OF THE MONTH. THEIR RECOMMENDED WALK FOR MARCH:
Walk the Soos Creek Trail south from Gary Grant Park
LOCATION: Gary Grant Park, SE 208th Street, Kent. (first left after 136th Ave. SE); Find on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/fpAzzBwbsYF2
WALK DETAILS:
From the park take the crosswalk over SE 208th Street and continue south along the Soos Creek Trail. There are some good views on a fine day.
DISTANCE: Walk up to 3.0 miles round trip (or more or less if you prefer) at your own speed.
FEATURES: What Cindy and Janice like about this walk is:
”Many ducks were observed and it is quiet and peaceful. Easy to travel to this walk from Kent.”
ACCESS: All the trail is paved and flat, so is suitable for those using wheelchairs, strollers etc.
WALKING WITH FEET FIRST: Cindy and Janice say: “Feet First walks give us a chance to socialize outside with our friends during the pandemic.”
WEATHER: Check out the Kent weather forecast at:
https://weather.com/weather/tenday/l/Kent+WA?canonicalCityId=87f99532a3620b4c85a20ad8ee3ebdeb604f349d79d2d072faff0873d1912d13
RESTROOMS: There at restrooms at Gary Grant Park
PRECAUTIONS YOU SHOULD BE AWARE OF & FOLLOW TO PREVENT COVID-19 TRANSMISSION:
-
- Maintain 6ft. social distancing from all others whenever possible
- Bring a mask or other face covering that covers your mouth and nose. This must be worn whenever you cannot keep at least 6ft. from others.
- Bring hand sanitizer to use after you touch a hard surface that may have been touched by others
- Try to avoid touching your face
- If you walk with family or friends keep you group to 6 max. You may also take a dog on a leash
OTHER FEET FIRST KENT WALKING EVENTS
You will find details of all Feet First activities by visiting www.feetfirst.org.
Donations to Feet First: We welcome donations to this nonprofit to promote walkable communities:
https://feetfirst.networkforgood.com/projects/38753-feet-first-donation-page
OTHER TRAILS TO WALK IN KENT: To discover more of the amazing range of Kent Valley Loop Trails you can walk including a map visit:
https://www.kentwa.gov/residents/parks-recreation-and-community-services/trails/kent-valley-loop-trails
QUESTIONS or SUGGESTIONS:
Contact Chris Ensor, Feet First Neighborhood Walking Ambassador [email protected]
KEEP SAFE, KEEP WELL, KEEP FIT AND KEEP HAPPY THROUGH WINTER!
