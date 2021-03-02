Our friends at Feet First want YOU to find a way to march during the month of March, 2021:

Hi Kent Walkers of all ages,

Feet First wants to encourage you to:

KEEP WALKING THROUGH WINTER!

Each month over the winter, Feet First features a different walk in or close to Kent. You can enjoy these walks any day you wish to go, in your own time.

CINDY & JANICE ARE OUR MARCH FEET FIRST WALKERS OF THE MONTH. THEIR RECOMMENDED WALK FOR MARCH:

Walk the Soos Creek Trail south from Gary Grant Park

LOCATION: Gary Grant Park, SE 208th Street, Kent. (first left after 136th Ave. SE); Find on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/fpAzzBwbsYF2

WALK DETAILS:

From the park take the crosswalk over SE 208th Street and continue south along the Soos Creek Trail. There are some good views on a fine day.

DISTANCE: Walk up to 3.0 miles round trip (or more or less if you prefer) at your own speed.

FEATURES: What Cindy and Janice like about this walk is:

”Many ducks were observed and it is quiet and peaceful. Easy to travel to this walk from Kent.”

ACCESS: All the trail is paved and flat, so is suitable for those using wheelchairs, strollers etc.

WALKING WITH FEET FIRST: Cindy and Janice say: “Feet First walks give us a chance to socialize outside with our friends during the pandemic.”

WEATHER: Check out the Kent weather forecast at:

https://weather.com/weather/tenday/l/Kent+WA?canonicalCityId=87f99532a3620b4c85a20ad8ee3ebdeb604f349d79d2d072faff0873d1912d13

RESTROOMS: There at restrooms at Gary Grant Park

PRECAUTIONS YOU SHOULD BE AWARE OF & FOLLOW TO PREVENT COVID-19 TRANSMISSION:

Maintain 6ft. social distancing from all others whenever possible Bring a mask or other face covering that covers your mouth and nose. This must be worn whenever you cannot keep at least 6ft. from others. Bring hand sanitizer to use after you touch a hard surface that may have been touched by others Try to avoid touching your face If you walk with family or friends keep you group to 6 max. You may also take a dog on a leash



OTHER FEET FIRST KENT WALKING EVENTS

You will find details of all Feet First activities by visiting www.feetfirst.org.

Donations to Feet First: We welcome donations to this nonprofit to promote walkable communities:

https://feetfirst.networkforgood.com/projects/38753-feet-first-donation-page

OTHER TRAILS TO WALK IN KENT: To discover more of the amazing range of Kent Valley Loop Trails you can walk including a map visit:

https://www.kentwa.gov/residents/parks-recreation-and-community-services/trails/kent-valley-loop-trails

QUESTIONS or SUGGESTIONS:

Contact Chris Ensor, Feet First Neighborhood Walking Ambassador [email protected]

KEEP SAFE, KEEP WELL, KEEP FIT AND KEEP HAPPY THROUGH WINTER!