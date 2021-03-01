Public Health’s Kent and Auburn community vaccination sites have expanded eligibility to include adults age 65 and older.

The two sites will begin providing vaccination to people 65 and older starting Monday, March 1. The sites will continue to provide vaccination for adults who require home care, and their caregivers.

For this week – starting Monday, March, 1 – Public Health is able to open additional appointment slots as a result of the amount of vaccine received from Washington State Department of Health. To check eligibility and sign-up for a slot this week, visit Getting vaccinated in King County. Organizers anticipate the slots will fill up fairly quickly. Public Health will continue to share updates on its COVID vaccine webpage as more vaccine becomes available.

At this time, registration is open to residents of south King County who are:

Age 65 and older OR A caregiver or home care worker taking care of someone age 50 or older who cannot live independently. The caregiver or home care worker does not need to be 50 or older



Specific groups of people age 50 and older. Those who are:

Unable to live independently and receiving care from a caregiver, relative, in-home caregiver or someone who works outside the home. Living with AND caring for kin (examples include caring for a grandchild, niece or nephew. This does not include parents living with their child.)



Registration information

The Kent and Auburn COVID-19 vaccine sites are open Monday through Saturday, 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM. Vaccinations are by appointment only. Residents can register for an appointment at Public Health’s vaccine website, Getting vaccinated in King County.

Currently, both vaccine supply and appointments are limited. Residents may experience delays, or it may take time before appointments are available due to anticipated high demand. This will get easier as the vaccine supply increases.

Phone assistance available

If you need language interpretation or can’t use the online Phase Finder tool, the following hotlines are available:

WA State COVID-19 Assistance hotline: 1-800-525-0127 or 1-888-856-5816 (then press #), 6am – 10pm Monday, 6am – 6pm (Tuesday – Sunday) King County COVID-19 Call Center: 206-477-3977, 8am – 7pm For language interpretation, say your preferred language when connected.

