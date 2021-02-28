A woman was shot and critically injured while near a fight outside an east hill hookah bar in Kent Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021.

Kent Police say that at around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday night, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 25600 block of 102nd Ave SE (map below).

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult female with a gunshot wound. CPR was performed on the victim until Puget Sound Fire and Medics could transport her to Harborview Medical Center. She is currently in critical condition.

Reports from witnessess say there was a fight occurring in front of a hookah bar. An unknown subject fired a gun into the crowd of people fighting and the female was hit. Police say that the female was an innocent bystander, was not involved in the fight and was just driving through the parking lot.

White no suspect was apprehended, Kent Detectives continue to gather information and process the evidence that was obtained at the scene. They are reviewing surveillance video to get suspect information and to learn what circumstances led up to this incident.

Detectives are asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have any information to call the tip line at (253) 856-5808, reference Kent Police case number 21-2348.