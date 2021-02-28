Puget Sound Fire is reporting that a dog had to be resuscitated at a residential fire in Kent on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
All human occupants got out safely.
The dog was taken to a Vet in Renton for further checkup.
Additional firefighters from Tukwila, Valley Regional and Medic 1 assisted.
PSF, Tukwila FD, VRFA and Medic 1 on scene of a residential fire in Kent. All occupants out safe one dog was found and resuscitation efforts started. Dog transported to a 24 vet in Renton pic.twitter.com/iuGk6DswJk
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) February 28, 2021
Recent Comments