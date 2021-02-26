Ten-time, Grammy-winning Artist Chka Khan will headline ‘I’m Every Womxn: Opportunity Washington,’ a benefit concert that highlights Black-led organizations and Black performers, dancers and musicians this Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

The event will be hosted by Angela Russell (co-host of Evening Magazine on KING5) when it airs on KONG TV at 9 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 27.

The purpose of Opportunity Washington is to feature Black-led organizations and Black performers, dancers and musicians, as a way to raise funds for nonprofits statewide that advocate for racial justice and are led by womxn of color.

The incomparable Chaka Khan will headline the event, which will also feature Andra Day, who stars in the upcoming Hulu film, ‘The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.’ Other marquee performers include Fantastic Negrito and Tank from Tank & the Bangas, Parisalexa, Lady A and Stephanie Anne Johnson – all performances feature womxn of color.

As OLN works to recruit and equip BIPOC womxn for vital leadership positions urgently needed to overcome systemic racism in the civic, for-profit and nonprofit sectors, it is important to use our platform to celebrate Black performers, while highlighting Black-led nonprofits.

And, while the performances will highlight the event, one of the most important aspects of the evening will be to profile the three nonprofits we are supporting through this concert: The Carl Maxey Center, Phenomenal She and the Lavender Rights Project.

The Carl Maxey Center: This organization works to addresses racial issues from social justice and equity to business and workforce development, education and advocacy and cultural enrichment. The center’s goal is to uplift, empower and transform Spokane’s Black community from the inside out.

Phenomenal She: By providing mentorship, encouragement and empowerment to young women of color, Phenomenal She’s programs build confidence around education, social awareness and self-esteem. Meeting with young women three times a week, Phenomenal She is positioned to intervene and interrupt the school-to-prison pipeline.

The Lavender Rights Project: The Lavender Rights Project – WA Trans Fund provides resources for Seattle-Tacoma Black trans people in collaboration with community partners as a means to broaden safety nets and increase avenues for justice.

About OLN:

Opportunity Leadership Network was established in response to the urgent need for the recruitment and preparation of Black womxn and BIPOC female presenting individuals for cross-sector leadership positions.

Our mission is to recruit and equip BIPOC womxn for vital leadership positions urgently needed to overcome systemic racism in the civic, for-profit, and nonprofit sectors.

Our vision is that leadership structures across the country will be reflective of the communities they serve and that BIPOC womxn will hold leadership positions in business, nonprofits and civic engagement, allowing for a more just, pro-BIPOC, and democratic society.

More info here: https://www.opportunityln.com/events