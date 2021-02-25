On Wednesday, March 3, the King County Library System (KCLS) will begin rolling out in-building services, including at the Kent Library.

Following Governor Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington—Roadmap to Recovery plan and Safe Start guidelines, the following six locations will reopen with modified services at reduced capacity: Fall City, Kent, Muckleshoot, Skykomish, Tukwila and Woodmont Libraries. Residents may browse collections, use computers, access Wi-Fi, copiers and printers, and get socially-distanced help from KCLS staff inside the libraries.

Services and hours of operation will vary by location. Some libraries will offer in-building services only, while others will offer a hybrid model with both curbside and in-building services. To start, Kent, Tukwila and Woodmont Libraries will be open for in-building service, while Fall City, Muckleshoot and Skykomish Libraries will offer the hybrid model. Check your library’s location page at kcls.org/locations for the most up-to-date information, or contact Ask KCLS for assistance at kcls.org/ask, or call (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600.

KCLS took a variety of factors into consideration when determining which libraries to reopen first, from service area size to individual community needs. Both large and small service areas are included in the first round, as well as libraries that serve remote communities, where the need for public computer access is especially high. KCLS will reopen additional libraries on a gradual schedule.

KCLS’ physical spaces and in-building services have been modified to keep patrons and staff safe. Residents will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis, and staff will ensure that occupancy levels do not exceed 25% of building capacity. Masks will be required for entry, and libraries will be open for one hour at a time, followed by an hour of cleaning.

“The health and safety of staff and visitors remains our top priority as we take the next step in reopening,” stated KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum. “While KCLS continues to serve our communities both online and in person, we have been carefully planning for your return into library buildings, and we are looking forward to welcoming you back.”

Residents may continue to use KCLS’ contactless Curbside to Go services at the majority of library locations. Learn more about curbside pickup and printing, outdoor library lockers, external Wi-Fi hotspots, surprise bags of books and more at kcls.org/contactless. And patrons may still visit KCLS online at kcls.org. Residents in the KCLS service area (in King County, outside the city of Seattle) can sign up instantly for a digital eCard to access eBooks, audiobooks, streaming movies, digital magazines, research databases, and student and small business resources.

