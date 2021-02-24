The Seattle Thunderbirds this week announced their 2020-21 regular season schedule, with the first face-off set for Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.

But sadly, due to COVID-19 protocols, fans will not be allowed at games.

The T-Birds will start the 2020-21 Western Hockey League regular season against the Spokane Chiefs at 6:05 p.m. Mar. 19 at the accesso ShoWare Center.

The 2020-21 season will consist of 24 games, 12 at home and 12 on the road, against the U.S. Division.

All 24 regular season games will be streamed live on the new WHL Live on CHL TV. The Western Hockey League announced the launch of the all-new WHL Live on CHL TV today. The platform will deliver a high-quality viewing experience on a completely re-imagined and re-designed platform with improved customer experience for WHL fans across the country to enjoy.

The T-Birds will have a Special Season Ticket Holder Price for the new WHL Live on CHL TV which they will announce in the coming days.

All games in 2020-21 will be broadcast on 1090 KJR, streamed live on the 1090 KJR website and available on the iHeart Mobile App on Google Play and the App Store.

Here’s the 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule:

March:

Friday, March 19 vs. Spokane, 6:05 pm Saturday, March 20 vs. Portland, 5:05 pm Friday, March 26 @ Spokane, 5:10 pm Saturday, March 27 vs. Portland, 5:05 pm Sunday, March 28 vs. Portland, 5:05 pm Wednesday, March 31 vs. Everett, 6:05 pm



April:

Friday, April 2 @ Everett, 7:05 pm Sunday, April 4 @ Spokane, 5:10 pm Tuesday, April 6 @ Tri-City, 7:05 pm Friday, April 9 vs. Everett, 5:05 pm Sunday, April 11 @ Tri-City, 4:05 pm Tuesday, April 13 vs. Tri-City, 6:05 pm Friday, April 16 vs. Everett, 6:05 pm Saturday, April 17 @ Portland, 5:05 pm Wednesday, April 21 vs. Tri-City, 6:05 pm Saturday, April 24 @ Portland, 5:05 pm Sunday, April 25 @ Portland, 5:05 pm Wednesday, April 28 @ Everett, 7:05 pm



May: