Puget Sound Fire responded to an initial report of an odor in a building in the 25900 block of 25th Lane S. on the west hill of Kent (map below) Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 24, 2021), and once there found a deceased occupant.

Upon arrival, firefighters upgraded the incident to a structure fire response, entered the apartment and found that a smoldering fire had burned itself out.

The damage was limited to one apartment and the cause was accidental.