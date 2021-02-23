The Kent Police Department has arrested a couple for investigation related to a recent murder of a 60-year old resident.

Police say that on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at about 8:55 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a private home on the East hill to assist with a CPR in progress.

Medics were an scene providing life saving measures to the patient, a 60-year old Kent resident; they observed signs of an assault on the victim, prompting them to request police assistance.

Tragically, the victim did not respond to life saving efforts and died at the scene.

Officers arrived and interviewed witnesses who stated that the two adult suspects were known and had been in the victim’s home, providing a home repair service, when an argument ensued over payment and the victim was assaulted.

The suspects, an adult male, age 31, and an adult female, age 27, are Kent residents. The suspects had fled the area in an unknown type truck, but a Kent Officer obtained a vehicle description through investigation and located the truck in the north end of Kent, still occupied by both suspects. The couple was taken into custody without incident; police say they are not looking for other suspects at this time.

This investigation is still ongoing as Detectives continue to examine witness statements, review video, and process evidence collected at the scene.