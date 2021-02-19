Each spring, summer and fall, the City of Kent hosts a free recycling collection event that allows residents to dispose of recyclable items not normally accepted at the curb, and the next one will be held on Saturday, Mar. 6, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This free event will be held at Hogan Park (map below).

“Instead of going to the landfill as trash, all items collected will be reused or recycled!”

Safety guidelines:

Wear a face covering (see King County guidance) Do not attend if you feel sick or have recently been in contact with anyone who is sick or has recently been tested for coronavirus Pack materials in your trunk or backseat so they are easy to unload Remain in your car until it is your turn – you may be asked to unload your own materials, or staff may remove it from your trunk



Learn more on the city’s website here .

Here’s what you can bring:

Appliances Batteries Bulky yard debris Cardboard Documents for shredding Electronics (No TV’s or monitors – visit e-cycle Washington for more details) Mattresses Porcelain – toilets and sinks (remove seat and wax ring) Propane tanks Scrap metal Styrofoam Tires (Passenger tires only less; than 18 inches)



Hogan Park is located at 24400 Russell Road: