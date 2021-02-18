The Kent Police Department is now accepting applications for its Spring Community Police Academy, which will be held virtually on Wednesday evenings for 8 weeks, from April 7 – May 26, 2021.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all sessions will be held virtually via Zoom.

Sessions will run from 6:30 – 9 p.m., and will cover a wide range of topics featuring Kent officers and employees as presenters. The Community Police Academy is delivered in a series of classes that offer straightforward, candid information regarding daily and specialized operations of the police department, while defining the agency’s role in the community. A wide range of law enforcement topics will be discussed to include an overview of law enforcement, recruiting, traffic enforcement, investigations, narcotics, gangs, community education, use of force, stress and chaplaincy, and K-9. There is no cost for participating in the Community Police Academy. It is open to any adult 18 years or older that lives, works, or has an interest in the City of Kent and its police department. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Applications are available online at Community Police Academy Application. For security reasons, all applicants must pass a background check. Persons with a felony conviction or recent misdemeanor conviction are not eligible to participate.



For additional information please email [email protected].

For more information or to register, visit https://www.kentwa.gov/residents/public-safety/police-department/community-police-academy