The Covington Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recently announced that Executive Director Jennifer Liggett has accepted a new position at a member firm, and is resigning from the Chamber effective Feb. 25.

Dana Neuts, Founder of ILoveKent.net and owner of Virtually Yourz, has been appointed by the Chamber to step in as interim Executive Director, giving the board time to determine their next steps. Neuts is a local writer, editor and marketing professional with more than a decade of non-profit experience including local, regional and national leadership roles. Liggett will train Neuts to get her up to speed prior to departing.

Here’s more from the chamber:

Liggett joined the Chamber in May 2017 and, with her experience, excitement and enthusiasm, has fearlessly taken the organization to the next level. She has strengthened the Chamber’s relationship with the City of Covington, grown membership, and brought the Chamber closer together as a business community committed to serving Covington businesses and residents.

“It has been an absolute honor to serve as your executive director for the last four years. I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I have enjoyed getting to know our board, executive team and our members,” said Liggett. “I still fully believe in the Chamber’s mission and its capacity to do great things for our city.”

Under her leadership, Liggett will leave the organization in excellent shape and with a strong legacy to build upon.

“Through hard work, professionalism, and her vivacious personality, Jennifer has grown the Chamber into what it is today,” said board chair Cass Laney. “Businesses and the entire community have felt her impact. She will definitely be missed, but we are committed to continuing her trajectory of growth and hard work. We wish Jennifer well in her next adventure.”

Board member and past board chair Scott Beusch also commented on Liggett’s contributions.

“What can I say about Jennifer that our members don’t already know and appreciate?” asked Beusch. “Her dedication to our core values and commitment to doing things right is a good start. A (seemingly) tireless source of energy, our Chamber has reached new heights with Jennifer, and we look forward to what the future will bring.”

