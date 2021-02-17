It’s that time of year again – the 19th annual CIS Breakfast for the Kids – which will be fully virtual this year on Thursday, Mat. 18, 2021.

“Although we will greatly miss seeing you all in person, we would love to extend an invitation to join our virtual event this year,” organizers said. “Please make sure to register below to be included on the guestlist and receiving further information about the event.”

“We hope to see you all there!”

“Your continuous support is important more than ever!”