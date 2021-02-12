Do Good As You Go

Greg Haffner is no stranger to the Kent Community or volunteering. He has dedicated over 20 years volunteering with organizations like the Kent Downtown Partnership, who depend on people like him to continue important programs and services.

We had a chat with Greg recently at the KDP clean-up event in downtown Kent to learn more about what motivates him to give his time so selflessly.

“I moved to Kent 27 years ago, attracted by the good schools and affordable housing” Haffner said. “I enjoy giving back to the community where I both live and work. I want to see a vibrant and lively downtown looking as good as it possibly can. Volunteering to help the KDP achieve its revitalization goals for downtown allows me to be part of the community. I’m happy to be involved.”

Over the years, Greg has contributed hundreds of hours volunteering for the KDP, and also serves as Legal Counsel for the Board of Directors. In 2017, Greg received the “Excellence on Main Award” at the State Main Street Conference in Ellensburg. He also gives his time generously to other organizations like the Rotary Club, Kent Chamber of Commerce, Community in Schools, the City of Kent to name a few. Greg was introduced to the KDP through his work at Curran Law Firm over 20 years ago and its history from there.

“My favorite part of volunteering is the reward of getting things done” he said. “Seeing tasks get accomplished and the volunteers coming together to make it happen is fantastic.”

He has also met a lot of awesome people through volunteering, some which have resulted in life-long friendships. Greg can be found in downtown Kent frequently supporting small businesses and getting to know the business owners.

Instinctively, most of us recognize that volunteering for something we believe in is a good thing. It’s a selfless act, which has a lot of personal benefits, including a feeling of connectedness and sense of belonging, making new friends, learning new skills and the overall sense of accomplishment.

There are so many opportunities to contribute to our community. Whether you are young or old, donate 1 hour or 100 hours, there are ways to get involved that fit your lifestyle and schedule. If you would like to get involved, you can learn more about the Kent Downtown Partnership and volunteer opportunities, visit their website at www.downtownkentwa.com.

You can be sure that they will welcome you warmly and help you find a role that works for you!