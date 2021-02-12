Help local kids by donating NEW blankets, pillows and sleeping bags at the Kent Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

Officers will donate the items to local children in crisis.

Police will be accepting donations of new items from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., and will be under the breezeway between the Police & City Hall buildings.

“Your Police Department loves that so many of you have asked how to help the kids that are in transition from a critical incident to a stable home,” police said. “Thank you for caring!”

NOTE : Police are requesting NEW items only – due to COVID protocols, they will not be able to accept or use previously owned items.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/362556128113846

The Kent Police Department headquarters are located at 232 4th Ave S.: