The Kent Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Guadalupe Torres Gomez, who has been missing since 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

Guadalupe will likely respond best to the name Jasmine. She sometimes gets disoriented and may be lost and unable to find her way home. Guadalupe/Jasmine is 5’3″ tall, medium build with black hair. She was wearing an Ivory colored puffer jacket, and black and grey pants when she left home. She also has a blue necklace that stands out around her neck. The family believes she would most likely be wandering around Kent Station or near Hispanic stores.



The Police and the family have been out looking for her but so far she remains missing.



