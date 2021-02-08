Ethan Nordean – the self-described “Sergeant-At-Arms” of the local Proud Boys extremist group – will remain in custody for pending charges filed in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Post reported on Monday, Feb. 8.

As we previously reported, Nordean was arrested and charged in federal court in Washington, D.C. last week with obstructing or impeding an official proceeding, among other charges.

If convicted on all charges, he could face over 30 years in prison.

Nordean, 30, who uses the pseudonym “Rufio Panman,” lives in unincorporated King County near Auburn and has ties to a restaurant in Des Moines. He was charged by criminal complaint last week in federal court in D.C. with obstructing or impeding an official proceeding, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison; aiding and abetting, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison; and knowingly entering or remaining in restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, which each carry a maximum penalty of one year in prison.

A Magistrate Judge in Seattle initially said Monday that the 30-year old should be released pending his upcoming trial, rejecting the DOJ’s claims that he posed a danger to the community as well as being a flight risk.

But on Monday afternoon, an appeal was filed and U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell blocked Nordean’s release pending a review. She also directed U.S. marshals to transport Nordean to D.C. to face the charges against him, the Post said.

The Proud Boys are an extremist, male-chauvinist group known for fighting with “antifa” demonstrators in the Northwest. At least eight men linked to the group have been charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.