REMINDER : Join the Kent Downtown Partnership and other enthusiastic volunteers this Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 as they prepare for Spring:

We’ll be sprucing up the areas along Meeker and the surrounding downtown area.

We’re looking for individuals, families, and groups to help with trash/recycle pickup, weeding, vegetation control/trimming, sweeping, etc.

Meet up with old friends and make new ones!

Social distancing protocols will be required.

Bring your mask; garden gloves encouraged if you have a pair. Groups working together will be within the same family; OR in areas where min of 6′ separation can occur.

We’ll supply tools/equipment, disposable gloves; we have a few pairs of garden gloves to loan, but please bring if you have your own.

All activities will be outdoors with plenty of social distancing.

This is a rain or shine event, please dress accordingly.

The event runs from 9 a.m. – Noon, and volunteers are asked to come to Kherson Park, located at 307 W. Gowe Street (map below).