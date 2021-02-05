King County Metro, the Kent & Auburn Chambers of Commerce want to hear from you at their upcoming Feb. 18 Town Hall about the King County Metro RapidRide I Line:

Kent and Auburn business community, we want to hear from you!

Join King County Metro and the Kent and Auburn Chambers of Commerce for a business forum to learn more about RapidRide I Line, upgraded bus service coming to your community.

The meeting will be on Feb. 18 from 9-10:30 a.m..

Register for our online business forum here:

Translators will be available in Mandarin, Russian, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Please indicate on the registration form your preferred language or if you would like other accommodations to participate in the forum.