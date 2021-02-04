Kent Mayor Dana Ralph and King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn stand by as a King County Medic One paramedic administers a vaccine dose to Sandra, a local healthcare worker. Photo courtesy King County.

A King County mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 visited the Spring of Life Adult Family Home in Kent to administer the first of two doses of the vaccine to healthcare workers and residents.

King County Vice Chair Reagan Dunn, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph and Puget Sound Fire Chief Matt Morris all attended to observe the clinic in action.

“These mobile teams are doing the critical work of making sure those who need the vaccine the most get it as soon as possible — even if they don’t have easy access to a vaccination site,” Dunn said. “It was truly a team effort to get these clinics up and running, and I’m grateful to our first responders, city leaders, and Public Health workers for their part in helping our community through this crisis.”

Puget Sound Fire partnered with King County Public Health, King County Medic One, and firefighters from across south King County to reach highest risk adults who cannot get to vaccination sites, including staff and residents of Adult Family Homes and vulnerable older adults living in low-income senior housing and permanent supportive housing. This clinic is one of eight mobile vaccination teams that are currently vaccinating high-risk populations throughout King County.

“I am incredibly grateful for this collaborative effort to bring vaccines to the doorstep of those in Kent who are at highest risk,” Mayor Ralph said. “Our region is stronger when we work together. Thank you to King County and Puget Sound Fire Authority for being our partners in service.”

The program will expand to include Adult Family Homes in the rest of the Puget Sound Fire response area, including the cities of SeaTac, Covington, Maple Valley, and unincorporated Fire Districts 37 and 43. It will also serve larger long-term care facilities throughout south King County.

“Puget Sound Fire Authority is honored to work with King County and the City of Kent to meet the needs of our community,” Morris said. “Together, we will get past this pandemic.”

King County will continue to launch more mobile vaccine clinics as well as community-based pop-up vaccination clinics and worksite-based vaccination partnership programs.

For more information regarding vaccine appointments, eligibility, and other COVID-19 related information, visit kingcounty.gov/depts/health/covid-19.