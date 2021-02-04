Feet First wants to encourage you to KEEP WALKING THROUGH WINTER:

Each month over the winter, Feet First features a different walk in or close to Kent. You can enjoy these walks any day you wish to go, in your own time.

JENNY IS OUR FEBRUARY FEET FIRST WALKER OF THE MONTH:

JENNY’S RECOMMENDED WALK FOR FEBRUARY:

Walk north along the Green River Trail from the Three Friends Fishing Hole to Briscoe Parkin Kent

LOCATION: Three Friends Fishing Hole Park, 20025 Russell Rd. (off S. 200th St.) Kent.

Find on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/ydawq47eZZ22

WALK DETAILS:

From the Three Friend Fishing Hole walk north on the Green River Trail. Go under the S. 200th St Bridge and continue north to Briscoe Park where there are shelters, benches (but no restrooms) and some short loop trails to enjoy. There are fine views of the Green River and on a clear day over to Mt. Rainier.

Jenny says: ”I really like walking along the Green River and doing the loop around the park before returning back. An idea is to pack a lunch or snack as they have some picnic tables there. You can also read about the history of how it was named “Three Friends Fishing Hole” at the beginning of the walk.”

ACCESS: This section of the Green River Trail and the trails in Briscoe Park are all paved and flat, so suitable if you or someone with you uses a wheelchairs or stroller.

DISTANCE: It’s just under 3.0 miles out and back to reach the far end of Briscoe Park and loop back and return to the Three Friends Fishing Hole. You can go further beyond Briscoe Park (or do less) if you want in your own time and speed. For example, at a pace of 2.5 mph 3 miles takes just over one hour. For most of us that’s plenty in the winter!

Jenny says:

“I would like to thank the Feet First volunteers for putting on the self guided walks over the summer and fall. They take COVID-19 safety precautions so I feel safe to attend. We all need to get outside not only for physical health but also for our mental well-being. I feel better and sleep better by getting some exercise and fresh air.”

WEATHER: Check out the Kent weather forecast at:

https://weather.com/weather/tenday/l/Kent+WA?canonicalCityId=87f99532a3620b4c85a20ad8ee3ebdeb604f349d79d2d072faff0873d1912d13

RESTROOMS: There at restrooms at Three Friends Fishing Hole Park.

PRECAUTIONS YOU SHOULD BE AWARE OF & FOLLOW TO PREVENT COVID-19 TRANSMISSION:

Maintain 6ft. social distancing from all others whenever possible Bring a mask or other face covering that covers your mouth and nose. This must be worn whenever you cannot keep at least 6ft. from others. Bring hand sanitizer to use after you touch a hard surface that may have been touched by others Try to avoid touching your face If you walk with family or friends keep you group to 6 max. You may also take a dog on a leash



OTHER FEET FIRST KENT WALKING EVENTS

You will find details of all Feet First activities by visiting www.feetfirst.org.

OTHER TRAILS TO WALK IN KENT

To discover more of the amazing range of Kent Valley Loop Trails you can walk including a map visit https://www.kentwa.gov/residents/parks-recreation-and-community-services/trails/kent-valley-loop-trails

QUESTIONS or SUGGESTIONS:

Contact Chris Ensor, Feet First Neighborhood Walking Ambassador at [email protected].

“KEEP SAFE, KEEP WELL, KEEP FIT AND KEEP HAPPY THROUGH WINTER!”