The Kent Arts Commission is partnering with A.J. Croce (@ajcroce) to bring residents online access to a special livestream series on March 18 and March 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for one show and $25 for both, and are on sale now.

A portion of each ticket sold benefits Kent’s Spotlight Series.

A.J. Croce is a multi-instrumentalist roots-rock artist, known for his boogie-woogie piano playing. His music incorporates pop, blues, folk, and jazz.

March 18 – A.J. Croce ‘By Request’ Album Release Show featuring the studio band

This show celebrates the release of the new A.J. Croce studio album ‘By Request’ available on CD and LP via Compass Records. The album was born of memories—of favorite artists and shows, but mostly, of late-night gatherings with groups of friends, many of them fellow musicians, with Croce at the piano taking requests. March 25 – A.J. Croce Performing a Retrospective of his 30-Year Career

A.J. Croce brings his touring band to the stage with him to perform music from his ten studio albums of roots music ranging from Blues and Jazz to Rock and Roll and Soul, including covers from the new album. This performance will include a variety of originals from albums like That’s Me in the Bar, Twelve Tales, and Just Like Medicine.



#ajcroce

#croceiscroce