The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding an online Membership Luncheon featuring Dr. Suzanne Johnson, President of Green River College this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Here are details and how to view from the chamber:

Green River College has had a tremendous impact on our vibrant surrounding communities serving the citizens, local industry and above all else, the students of South King County.

As our community has globally expanded, Green River College has become a top destination for many international students.

The College’s success is demonstrated through the thousands of students who find a home at Green River College every year and successfully go on to achieve their educational and career goals for employment both inside and outside the state of Washington.

Guest Speaker: President of Green River College, Dr. Suzanne Johnson.

Once you register you will be provided with the zoom meeting link.