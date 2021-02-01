On Monday morning, Feb. 1, 2021, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph joined King County Executive Dow Constantine and King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn and Dave Upthegrove for the launch of a high-volume #COVID19 vaccination site at accesso ShoWare Center.

This is one of two sites in south King County (including in Auburn) meant to reach those who are at highest risk from COVID-19 and face barriers to accessing vaccine through traditional healthcare systems.

Public Health says it has received enough vaccine doses from the state to begin operating the two sites at 500 doses per day, six days a week.

Officials said that as of Sunday, appointments are booked through Feb. 20, and booked through Feb. 19 at the Auburn site (more info at kingcounty.gov/vaccine).

“I want to thank the County for taking Kent up on its offer to use accesso ShoWare Center to provide vaccines to our community,” Mayor Dana Ralph said. “The sooner we can get supply and administer the vaccine, the sooner we can put COVID-19 in our rear-view mirror and move toward recovery. This has truly been a team effort between the County, City of Kent, public health officials and providers. I am thrilled to have Kent and South King County help lead the way back to a healthy and vibrant community.”

To help ensure access for those most at risk, currently registration for this site is open to residents of south King County who are:

Age 75 and older OR

A family caregiver or home care worker taking care of someone age 50 or older who cannot live independently. The caregiver or home care worker does not need to be 50 or older OR

Specific groups of people age 50 and older. Those who are: Unable to live independently and receiving care from a caregiver, relative, in-home caregiver or someone who works outside the home. Living with AND caring for kin (examples include caring for a grandchild, niece or nephew. This does not include parents living with their child.).



Credit also goes out to Valley Regional Fire Authority, Puget Sound Fire, Washington State Department of Health, Public Health – Seattle & King County and King County government.

The county has also officially moved to Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery Plan.

Photos courtesy City of Kent