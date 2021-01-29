In her weekly update video for Jan. 29, 2021, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph asks residents to maybe try and think twice about complaining so quickly about and to city employees.

“It feels to me that we’re living in a world where it’s easy to pass judgement, make assumptions and criticize,” Ralph said. “I don’t understand when we stopped respecting people because it was the right thing to do, but demanding respect for ourselves.”

Ralph goes on to recognize city employees and departments, who she says are doing their very best each day.

“Next time you see a city employee, just say ‘thank you’ – that will mean the world to them,” Ralph added. “And the next time you get ready to point out what someone has done wrong, here’s my challenge to you – take a step back, remember all the things that that person, that organization, that group…remember all the things they’ve done right. My guess is there’s going to be a lot more right than there is wrong. We all deserve that from each other. Take care of each other, and remember – We Are Kent.”

Watch Ralph’s full video here: