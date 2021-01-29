Kent Police responded to a shooting at the Kent Sounder train station Thursday night, and one adult male victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds .

Police say that at around 10:10 p.m. on Thursday night, Jan. 28, 2021, Kent Police responded to a report of a fight occurring at 301 N. Railroad, the Kent Sounder Station (map below).

A reporting party also indicated a gunshot was heard.

Officers arrived in the area and initially could not locate anyone, or of any evidence of a fight.

Then at around 10:20 p.m., officers received a phone call from a local business indicating a man with multiple gunshot wounds had entered the establishment. Officers went to the restaurant and located a male in his late 20’s with multiple gunshot wounds. The male was conscious when officers arrived but quickly lost consciousness. Puget Sound Fire and Medics responded to the scene and transported the male to Harborview in unknown condition.

The Sounder Station was closed as Kent Detectives gathered information and processed evidence obtained at the scene. They are reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to get suspect information and to learn what circumstances led up to this incident.

No suspect was found.

Detectives are asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have any information to call the tip line at (253) 856-5808, reference Kent Police case number 21-1174.