Kent Station will be hosting pop-up blood drives in the vacant space across the street from Windermere.

The events will be held in MARCH, on the following dates:

3, 6, 10, 12, 16, 20, 23, 26, 29 & 31

Kent Station is hosting these in partnership with Bloodworks Northwest.

“Donating blood is an essential and encouraged activity critical to sustaining community healthcare, especially during emergencies.”

No walks-ins, guests or people under 16 will be permitted.

Social distancing protocols in place + please wear a mask.