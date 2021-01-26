Job Launch: Pathways to Tech Careers Event for Youth ages 16-24 will be held this Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from 3 – 5 p.m.
This is a free Zoom virtual event for youth ages 16-24 to learn about pathways to tech careers and local tech jobs training programs.
WHEN: Thursday, January 28, 2021: 3 – 5 p.m.
WHERE: Virtual Zoom Event Meeting ID: 879 2036 4197, join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87920364197
Or call in at (253) 215-8782/
COST: EVENT IS FREE. NO NEED TO REGISTER
FEATURING:
-
- 3:05 p.m.: Generation USA Training Accelerator programs
- 3:20 p.m.: Tableau Software
- 3:40 p.m.: Year Up Puget Sound
- 4:10 p.m.: DigiPen Institute of Technology & Puget Sound Skills Center DigiPen Video Game Programming course
- 4:30 p.m.: Wizards of the Coast
- 4:45 p.m.: Tech Insider Panel of program graduates & tech professionals
There will also be info about many other tech careers training programs in King County.
Questions??
Call Jody Addicks @ King County Parks White Center Teen program 206.477.2095, or Jody Azevedo with WorkSource at 253.508.0269.
