Our friends at the Kent Downtown Partnership say “Save Big when you Shop Small in Downtown Kent!”

They’re offering FREE “Shop Local” cards which will give you discounts at merchants located in downtown Kent.

Pick one up at the KDP offices (202 W. Gowe Street, # A), at a participating merchant, or download the image below to your device. Simply present the card at participating business to receive a special discount or offer.

Now through Feb. 1, 2021 post a picture using it on the KDP’s Instagram or Facebook, tag #ShopdowntownKent and you’ll be entered into prize drawing.

Ready. Set. Go.