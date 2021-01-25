On Sunday morning, Jan. 24, 2021 at around 7 a.m. a 20-year old woman was found fatally stabbed in the 24600 block of 64th Ave S. (map below).

Witnesses told 911 that the male suspect had fled into a nearby apartment.

Upon their arrival, Kent Police officers located an unresponsive 20-year old female, in a hallway, with an apparent stab wound.

There was another female in the hallway with the victim; Officers extracted them to a safer location while Police and Medics attempted lifesaving measures.

Tragically, their efforts were unsuccessful, and the stabbing victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The alleged suspect remained in the apartment and refused to come out. Initial information indicated that the male was armed with a firearm, so Valley SWAT and Negotiators responded to the scene assist.

Negotiators established communications with the barricaded suspect, but he refused to exit the apartment. Hours of negotiations to get the male to surrender were not successful. SWAT deployed gas into the apartment and the suspect, a 24-year old Kent man, immediately exited and was taken into custody without further incident.

Kent Detectives were called out to the scene and continue to investigate.