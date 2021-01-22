The City of Kent and King County are in discussions to host a COVID-19 vaccination site at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent.

Final details are still being negotiated and a contract hasn’t been signed by both parties yet, but it is anticipated it will be completed in the coming days, the city said.

The initial goal of the site will be to provide 500 vaccinations daily, six days per week by appointment only, scaling up contingent on supply. The City of Kent would provide backend logistical support through operation of the facility, technical support and traffic support through the Kent Police Department. However, the day to day operations would be run by the King County Department of Community and Human Services along with Public Health – Seattle & King County.



“Along with the kickoff of Puget Sound Fire’s mobile vaccinations for adult family homes, I am excited to share that we are looking into setting up a high volume vaccination site at the accesso ShoWare Center in partnership with King County,” Mayor Dana Ralph said.

More details will be announced in the coming days.

More information about vaccinations and COVID-19 can be found at kingcounty.gov/covid.