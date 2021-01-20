The Kent Downtown Partnership (KDP) this week announced its new Shop Local Discount Card, a collaboration effort with downtown merchants to support and promote shopping small and local.

Cards are FREE.

There are a variety of ways to get one:

Pick one up at the KDP offices (202 W. Gowe Street, Ste A, Kent) Get one from participating merchants Download a digital version from www.downtownkentwa.com



Card holders can enjoy savings all year long when you shop small and local at participating businesses in downtown businesses. Businesses include popular restaurants, bakeries, services, retail shops, classes, fitness and more to come.

The Kent Downtown Partnership (KDP) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Our mission is to promote and enhance the vitality of downtown Kent through programs and events that celebrate our unique and diverse culture.

Brought to you by KDP and Downtown Kent merchants