Join the Kent Downtown Partnership and other enthusiastic volunteers as they help prepare downtown Kent for Spring on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

Volunteers will be sprucing up the areas along Meeker and the surrounding downtown area from 9 a.m. – Noon.

The event will begin at Kherson Park, located at 307 W. Gowe Street (map below).

“We’re looking for individuals, families, and groups to help with trash/recycle pickup, weeding, vegetation control/trimming, sweeping, etc.,” KDP said. “Meet up with old friends and make new ones.”

Social distancing protocols will be required. Bring your mask; garden gloves encouraged if you have a pair. Groups working together will be within the same family; OR in areas where min of 6′ separate can occur. They’ll supply tools/equipment, disposable gloves; they have a few pairs of garden gloves to loan, but please bring if you have your own. All activities will be outdoors with plenty of social distancing. This is a rain or shine event, please dress accordingly.



More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/772955399984618/