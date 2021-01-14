Kent Police are investigating a train vs. pedestrian accident downtown on Thursday night, Jan. 14, 2021.

All lanes east and westbound on James Street were closed at the Burlington Northern tracks due to the accident.

Sound Transit said that its Sounder south line train #1525 (with a scheduled 6:30 p.m. Seattle departure) was holding at the Tukwila Station “due to a medical incident on the track in Kent.”

“Significant delays are anticipated.”