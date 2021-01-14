Kent Police are investigating a train vs. pedestrian accident downtown on Thursday night, Jan. 14, 2021.
All lanes east and westbound on James Street were closed at the Burlington Northern tracks due to the accident.
Sound Transit said that its Sounder south line train #1525 (with a scheduled 6:30 p.m. Seattle departure) was holding at the Tukwila Station “due to a medical incident on the track in Kent.”
“Significant delays are anticipated.”
All lanes East and West bound James Street are currently closed at the Burlington Northern tracks due to accident. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/iV3yN93KHl
— Kent Police (@kentpd) January 15, 2021
Kent Police are investigating a Train vs. pedestrian collision. James St. at Central is closed and will remain closed for at least an hour. Please use S. 212th St. or Smith St. to get around the collision. Will update when roadway is open. pic.twitter.com/AZh1Ud1h8r
— Kent Police (@kentpd) January 15, 2021
