Kent Police say that it was recently reported that the suspect arrested on Jan. 11, 2021 for setting fire to a Kent Police vehicles was a transient (read our previous coverage here).

“Some of you have contacted us to inquire if he was homeless locally,” they said on Facebook.

Police have clarified that the suspect had been in custody in Snohomish County from Dec. 28, 2020 until three days prior to setting the Kent Police vehicle on fire.

“He stated to a Kent Officer that he had taken a bus from Everett to Kent on the day of the incident,” police said. “We have no additional information on a prior address for him, and we have not located any ties to the Kent area, except for the incident on Monday.”

The suspect is currently still in custody on a $150,000 bail.