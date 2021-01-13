An incredibly strong, blustery windstorm – with gusts over 59 MPH – whipped through the region overnight, knocking out power to tens of thousands in south King County.

The National Weather Service said that peak wind gusts occurred between midnight and 1:15 a.m., and that’s when most power went out, most likely due to falling trees and branches.

Puget Sound Energy said that – as of 4:30 a.m. – it had approximately 315,000 customers without power.

Seattle City Light says that power won’t be restored to most customers until around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. As of 11 a.m., City Light said that over 41,000 customers were still without power, down from a peak of 72,000.

Below is information and photos of the aftermath courtesy the City of Kent:

“We got some photos of the work going on today to clear debris from roadways and restore power! Super thankful for our Kent Public Works crews, Puget Sound Energy and their crews and the other contractors that have been out there today fixing things up. We appreciate you!

“Also just a reminder not to walk anywhere near downed power lines, they are extremely dangerous. Obviously, right?

“If you come across a downed power line, stay as far away from it as you can and call Puget Sound Energy at 1-888-225-5773. Assume it is live. Never touch a downed power line or anything near it.

“Do not drive over down power lines.

“Should a power line fall on your car when you’re driving, slowly continue to move completely clear of it. If your car can’t move away from the power line, stay in the car until help arrives.

If a person or pet comes in contact with a power line, stay clear and call 911 immediately. Do not touch them or the wire.”

Kent Public Works announced several Road Closures:

SE 248th St closed between 112th Ave SE and 114th Ave SE due to downed power lines blocking the roadway SE 244th St from 110th Ave SE to 112th Ave SE due to downed tree and power lines blocking roadway S 240th St is closed from Russell Rd at Meeker to Lakeside Blvd due to downed power lines 132nd Ave SE is closed from SE 259th Pl to SE 256th St due to downed power lines blocking roadway. PSE on site. SE 256th St is closed between 146th Ave SE to 148th Ave SE 148th Ave SE between SE 256th St and SE 249th St



Traffic Advisory:

Sidewalk closure southbound 124th Ave SE at SE 265th Ct due to tree in powerlines. PSE has been Notified.



Water Over Roadway:

2nd Ave S, south of W Crowe St 124th Ave SE between Kent Kangley Rd and SE 270th St 79th Ave S at S 261st St to S 266th St SE 223rd Dr between 120th Ave SE and 117th Ave SE 144th Ave SE between SE 278th St and SE 282nd St



“Alternate routes are advised. Please avoid driving through standing water.”