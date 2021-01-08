The year 2020 will go down in history as one of Kent’s most challenging years of recent memory, with the COVID-19 pandemic killing 82 residents, numerous local businesses closing, protests, police issues and much more.

“2020 proved to be one of our most challenging years yet,” Ralph said. “But with every challenge we faced, we looked for opportunities.”

Ralph added:

“As we make our way into the new year, I want to thank you for your patience and understanding as we have gotten the hang of altering the ways that we provide our services and programs.

“It hasn’t been easy. But we have learned a lot and adapted, and I am feeling hopeful and confident that we will continue to improve and address the needs of everyone who calls Kent home.

“We are dedicated to getting through this pandemic and on to brighter days, and we are here for you. I hope you enjoy this week’s updates, and have a great weekend.”

Here’s Mayor Ralph’s Progress Report recap on some of the city’s biggest accomplishments of the year: