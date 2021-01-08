King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove – who represents our area – on Friday (Jan. 8, 2021) announced his support for $7 million in county funding for additional COVID-19 vaccine sites, including in South King County.

In Kent, vaccines will be distributed at the Safeway #27-1294 (210 Washington Ave S.) and Sea Mar (233 2nd Ave South).

“We need to continue to do everything possible to protect health and get our economy safely reopened,” Upthegrove said. “It has saddened me every day to see people in my district, in South King County, take the hardest hit from COVID-19 during this pandemic. It is absolutely critical that we put our resources where our need is greatest.”

The funding will pay for high-volume sites and mobile sites in areas hit hardest by the virus—including South King County. King County will establish up to two high-volume sites in South King County as soon as enough vaccine becomes available. In addition, mobile strategies will be employed to reach others who may not be able to attend traditional sites.



“COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on South King County and it is essential that we put our resources where the need is greatest,” Upthegrove said. “I support the Seattle-King County Public Health Department’s effort to get these sites up and running as soon as February 1.”

The $7 million will complement the state’s vaccination plan and is part of a much larger effort to be undertaken with state and federal dollars. Everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one when they become eligible under the state’s plan.

Upthegrove applauded Constantine’s announcement on the vaccine clinic investments and sites in South King County.

“I applaud Dow Constantine’s investment to prioritize vaccinations in the south end, and to lay the groundwork to ensure that King County delivers the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as we can get doses.”

“COVID-19 has caused hardships for so many of us in King County since the outbreak first started here in 2020,” King County Council Chair Claudia Balducci said. “People have been hard hit – isolated from loved ones, separated from work and school, put at risk of illness and economic crisis. The light at the end of the tunnel has finally started to appear in the form of very effective vaccines that are now beginning to be available.”

For more information about current vaccine locations and to assess your eligibility, individuals can go to: https://www.doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/Immunization/VaccineLocations.